Health Tip: Be a Safe Driver for Your Kids

(HealthDay News) -- Strapping your child in an appropriate car seat protects against injuries, but it's just as important for a parent to drive safely.

Here are guidelines from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:

Use a seatbelt any time you drive or ride in a car.

Never drive if you have been drinking alcohol or using drugs.

Do not text while driving.

Always follow the speed limit.

Maintain a safe distance between you and the car in front of you.

-- Diana Kohnle



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.