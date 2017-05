Health Tip: Create a Sick-Day Plan for Diabetes

(HealthDay News) -- When you're sick, your blood glucose can fluctuate sharply. So if you're diabetic, it's important to plan for changes triggered by illness.

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases says your plan should include:

How frequently you should check your blood glucose.

Checking your blood and urine for ketones.

Changes to your usual insulin or medication doses.

What you should eat and drink.

Which events should prompt a call to your doctor.

-- Diana Kohnle



