Health Tip: Coping With Hardening of the Arteries

(HealthDay News) -- Hardening and narrowing of the arteries -- medically called atherosclerosis -- may require lifestyle changes to protect yourself from heart attack.

Here's how to find support, courtesy of the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute:

Tell your doctor if you feel depressed, anxious or stressed. If necessary, talk with a mental health professional.

Reach out to your local hospital or health department for support and additional information.

Discuss needed lifestyle changes with family and friends.

Ask loved ones to help you make these changes.

-- Diana Kohnle



