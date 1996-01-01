Health Tip: Preparing Nutritious Meals
(HealthDay News) -- Preparing a week's worth of meals on the weekends ensures that you have a steady supply of nutritious offerings.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends:
- Grocery shopping on Saturdays, and cooking food for the week on Sundays. Most food will stay safe three-to-four days in the refrigerator.
- Divide cooked food into portions, store in small containers and immediately refrigerate.
- Don't leave food on the counter to cool.
- Reheat only the portion for that night's meal, rather than the whole dish.
- You can't always see, smell or taste spoiled food. If you're not sure if it's safe to eat, throw it out.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.