Health Tip: Preparing Nutritious Meals

(HealthDay News) -- Preparing a week's worth of meals on the weekends ensures that you have a steady supply of nutritious offerings.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends:

Grocery shopping on Saturdays, and cooking food for the week on Sundays. Most food will stay safe three-to-four days in the refrigerator.

Divide cooked food into portions, store in small containers and immediately refrigerate.

Don't leave food on the counter to cool.

Reheat only the portion for that night's meal, rather than the whole dish.

You can't always see, smell or taste spoiled food. If you're not sure if it's safe to eat, throw it out.

-- Diana Kohnle



