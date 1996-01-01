home > health & living center > nutrition, food & recipes a-z list > health tip: preparing nutritious meals article

Health Tip: Preparing Nutritious Meals

(HealthDay News) -- Preparing a week's worth of meals on the weekends ensures that you have a steady supply of nutritious offerings.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends:

  • Grocery shopping on Saturdays, and cooking food for the week on Sundays. Most food will stay safe three-to-four days in the refrigerator.
  • Divide cooked food into portions, store in small containers and immediately refrigerate.
  • Don't leave food on the counter to cool.
  • Reheat only the portion for that night's meal, rather than the whole dish.
  • You can't always see, smell or taste spoiled food. If you're not sure if it's safe to eat, throw it out.

-- Diana Kohnle

﻿

