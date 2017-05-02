home > mental health center > mental health a-z list > de-stressing at lunch article

De-Stressing at Lunch

News Picture: De-Stressing at LunchBy Joan McClusky
HealthDay Reporter

Latest Mental Health News

TUESDAY, May 2, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- For a lot of people, stress is a built-in part of the workday.

Lunchtime offers a valuable break, and time to relax and unwind. But if you're forcing yourself to socialize at lunch, you may be robbing yourself of the downtime you need.

When it comes to reducing stress and fatigue at work, research has shown that it's important to feel you're in control of how you spend your lunchtime and who you spend it with.

So, if you're sharing a pizza with co-workers because that's what you want to do, you'll be giving yourself a much-needed break. But if you feel pressured into eating with co-workers or your boss, it can feel like it's just more work.

In fact, it can be less stressful to eat in your cubicle, if that's what you want to do. Researchers have found that people who spend their lunchtime doing something relaxing that they've chosen to do have the least fatigue at the end of the day.

But even working through lunch can reduce stress and fatigue if people feel they've made the choice to do so. One tip: Making healthy food choices at lunchtime will give you a physical boost, too.

The bottom line? Whenever possible, spend lunchtime doing what you want.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
﻿

Depression Newsletter

Sign up to stay informed with the latest depression-related updates on MedicineNet delivered to your inbox FREE!

BONUS! Get a Free PDF Health & Wellness Guide when you sign up!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Mental Health Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors