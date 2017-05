Health Tip: Getting Enough Hard Exercise

(HealthDay News) -- Moderate-to-vigorous exercise helps promote weight loss and could ward off health problems. But how do you know if you're exercising hard enough?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says examples of hard exercise include:

A brisk walk, or a light jog or run.

Yard work, such as raking leaves or mowing the lawn.

Shoveling a light amount of snow.

An active game with children.

A casual bike ride.

Skating at a quick pace.

Cross-country skiing.

Swimming laps, jumping rope or playing a competitive sport.

-- Diana Kohnle



