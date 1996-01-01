Health Tip: How to Get Enough Vitamin D

(HealthDay News) -- Sunlight provides much-needed vitamin D, but you have to protect yourself from sun damage and skin cancer.

There are other ways to get vitamin D, the Skin Cancer Foundation says, suggesting:

A diet rich in fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel and tuna.

Other food sources of the vitamin include egg yolks, beef, liver and cheese.

Some beverages are fortified with the vitamin, such as orange juice and milk.

Cod liver oil has more than twice the daily recommended amount of vitamin D.

Consider a vitamin D supplement.

-- Diana Kohnle



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.





