Health Tip: How to Get Enough Vitamin D
(HealthDay News) -- Sunlight provides much-needed vitamin D, but you have to protect yourself from sun damage and skin cancer.
There are other ways to get vitamin D, the Skin Cancer Foundation says, suggesting:
- A diet rich in fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel and tuna.
- Other food sources of the vitamin include egg yolks, beef, liver and cheese.
- Some beverages are fortified with the vitamin, such as orange juice and milk.
- Cod liver oil has more than twice the daily recommended amount of vitamin D.
- Consider a vitamin D supplement.
-- Diana Kohnle
