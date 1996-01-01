home > skin center > skin a-z list > health tip: how to get enough vitamin d article

Health Tip: How to Get Enough Vitamin D

(HealthDay News) -- Sunlight provides much-needed vitamin D, but you have to protect yourself from sun damage and skin cancer.

There are other ways to get vitamin D, the Skin Cancer Foundation says, suggesting:

  • A diet rich in fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel and tuna.
  • Other food sources of the vitamin include egg yolks, beef, liver and cheese.
  • Some beverages are fortified with the vitamin, such as orange juice and milk.
  • Cod liver oil has more than twice the daily recommended amount of vitamin D.
  • Consider a vitamin D supplement.

-- Diana Kohnle

﻿

