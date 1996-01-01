Health Tip: Turn Off Those Screens

(HealthDay News) -- Kids who are perched in front of the TV or computer for long periods are spending considerably less time exercising and being active.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics offers these suggestions to combat the problem:

Don't allow kids under age 2 to use any screens.

Limit older children to two hours per day.

Don't allow screens in your child's room.

Keep screens off during family meals, except during an occasional "movie night."

Discuss together the shows that your child will see. View each show or website with the child, when possible.

-- Diana Kohnle



