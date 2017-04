Health Tip: When Kids Feel Anxious

(HealthDay News) -- A young child may become anxious if there isn't enough playtime during the day. Being pushed beyond one's comfort limits is another common reason for anxiety.

Here are some warning signs of an anxious toddler, courtesy of the American Academy of Pediatrics:

Avoidance of other people.

Poor appetite.

Nervousness.

Difficulty sleeping.

Stomachaches or headaches.

Depression.

-- Diana Kohnle



