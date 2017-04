Health Tip: Pregnant Women Need Omega-3 Fats

(HealthDay News) -- Omega-3 fatty acids, such as those found in fatty fish, are an essential part of a healthy diet during pregnancy.

Opt for these safer sources, recommends the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics:

Choose fish that are low in mercury, such as salmon, catfish, cod and sardines.

Avoid fish that are high in mercury, such as swordfish and shark.

Eat foods fortified with DHA, or if your doctor approves, take a DHA supplement.

Eat eggs from hens fed DHA-rich microalgae.

-- Diana Kohnle



