Health Tip: Dealing With Foot Arthritis

(HealthDay News) -- Just about everyone has occasional foot pain, but persistent symptoms may signal foot arthritis.

The American Podiatric Medical Association suggests seeing a doctor about:

Having swelling that affects one or more joints.

Having ongoing tenderness or pain in a joint.

Having a joint that feels hot or is red.

Being unable to move a joint.

Having a growth, rash or other changes in the skin.

