NYC to Raise Cigarette Prices to Highest in U.S.

A proposal to boost the base price of a pack of cigarettes from $10.50 to $13 would make cigarettes in New York City the most expensive in the country.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that and other proposed measures Wednesday at an anti-smoking event, USA Today reported.

"When it comes to New Yorkers' health, big tobacco is public enemy number one," he said. "Today, we are taking a stand against these companies to not only reduce smoking and tobacco usage in New York City, but also save lives."

The proposed anti-smoking measures include: raising the minimum price for all tobacco products; reducing through attrition the number of tobacco retailers; creating a license for e-cigarettes and limiting the number of sellers; banning tobacco sales at pharmacies; and requiring all residential building to implement smoking policies and informing all current and would-be tenants about it.

The objective is to reduce the 900,000 smokers in the city by 160,000 over the next three years, USA Today reported.

The City Council's Health Committee will review the bills on April 27.

