Health Tip: When Asthma Doesn't Improve
(HealthDay News) -- If you've followed your asthma treatment plan without improvement, it's time to have a conversation with your doctor.
The American Academy of Family Physicians suggests asking:
- If you could have another illness with similar symptoms. Your doctor may perform additional tests.
- If there is something environmental that's triggering your symptoms, such as dust mites, animal dander, mold or exercise.
- If your symptoms worsen at work, what might be responsible?
- If you should try a different medication.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.