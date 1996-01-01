Health Tip: When Asthma Doesn't Improve

(HealthDay News) -- If you've followed your asthma treatment plan without improvement, it's time to have a conversation with your doctor.

The American Academy of Family Physicians suggests asking:

If you could have another illness with similar symptoms. Your doctor may perform additional tests.

If there is something environmental that's triggering your symptoms, such as dust mites, animal dander, mold or exercise.

If your symptoms worsen at work, what might be responsible?

If you should try a different medication.

-- Diana Kohnle



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.





