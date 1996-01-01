home > asthma center > asthma a-z list > health tip: when asthma doesn't improve article

Health Tip: When Asthma Doesn't Improve

(HealthDay News) -- If you've followed your asthma treatment plan without improvement, it's time to have a conversation with your doctor.

The American Academy of Family Physicians suggests asking:

  • If you could have another illness with similar symptoms. Your doctor may perform additional tests.
  • If there is something environmental that's triggering your symptoms, such as dust mites, animal dander, mold or exercise.
  • If your symptoms worsen at work, what might be responsible?
  • If you should try a different medication.

