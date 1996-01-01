Health Tip: Help Manage Constipation

(HealthDay News) -- Many lifestyle factors -- such as diet, exercise and fluid intake -- are associated with constipation.

To help tame the problem, the Cleveland Clinic recommends:

Drink two-to-four cups of water daily.

Also drink warm liquids, particularly in the morning.

Eat plenty of fruit (such as prunes) and vegetables.

Eat bran cereals.

Take a fiber supplement.

Get regular exercise.

Use a mild stool softener or laxative, but don't take it for longer than necessary (two weeks maximum).

See your doctor if symptoms don't improve within three weeks.

-- Diana Kohnle



