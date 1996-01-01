Health Tip: Help Manage Constipation
(HealthDay News) -- Many lifestyle factors -- such as diet, exercise and fluid intake -- are associated with constipation.
To help tame the problem, the Cleveland Clinic recommends:
- Drink two-to-four cups of water daily.
- Also drink warm liquids, particularly in the morning.
- Eat plenty of fruit (such as prunes) and vegetables.
- Eat bran cereals.
- Take a fiber supplement.
- Get regular exercise.
- Use a mild stool softener or laxative, but don't take it for longer than necessary (two weeks maximum).
See your doctor if symptoms don't improve within three weeks.
-- Diana Kohnle
