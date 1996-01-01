home > digestion center > digestion a-z list > health tip: help manage constipation article

(HealthDay News) -- Many lifestyle factors -- such as diet, exercise and fluid intake -- are associated with constipation.

To help tame the problem, the Cleveland Clinic recommends:

  • Drink two-to-four cups of water daily.
  • Also drink warm liquids, particularly in the morning.
  • Eat plenty of fruit (such as prunes) and vegetables.
  • Eat bran cereals.
  • Take a fiber supplement.
  • Get regular exercise.
  • Use a mild stool softener or laxative, but don't take it for longer than necessary (two weeks maximum).

See your doctor if symptoms don't improve within three weeks.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
