World's Oldest Person Dies at Age 117

The oldest person in the world died Saturday at her home in northern Italy.

Emma Morano,117, was believed to have been the last surviving person born in the 1800s, the Associated Press reported.

Morano's physician, Dr. Carlo Bava said, said he was told his patient stopped breathing while sitting in an armchair at her home in Verbania, a town on Lake Maggiore. Bava said Morano had been spending more time sleeping and less time speaking recently, but had eaten her daily raw egg and biscuits the day she died.

A woman in Jamaica, Violet Brown, born March 10, 1900, is now considered the oldest known person in the world, according to Gerontology Research Group records, the AP reported.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.





