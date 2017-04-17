home > health & living center > nutrition, food & recipes a-z list > get to know the mediterranean diet article

Get to Know the Mediterranean Diet

News Picture: Get to Know the Mediterranean DietBy Joan McClusky
HealthDay Reporter

Latest Nutrition, Food & Recipes News

MONDAY, April 17, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The diet followed by people who live in countries around the Mediterranean Sea has been shown to be more than just delicious. The so-called Mediterranean diet can help you limit daily calories so you can lose weight. Plus, it's a healthy long-term way of eating.

The main focus of the Mediterranean diet is on eating plant-based foods. That means including fruits and vegetables in every meal, and eating them for snacks and dessert, too.

Switch from refined to whole-grain foods, including breads, cereal, rice and pasta. Also add legumes like peas and beans. Try to eat a vegetarian dinner one or two nights a week.

People who successfully lose weight while following a Mediterranean diet generally get about a third of their calories from healthy fats, including a small handful of nuts each day.

Other tips:

  • Switch from butter to olive oil.
  • Limit red meat to just a few times a month, and have smaller amounts than you're probably used to -- just a 3-ounce serving.
  • Eat more chicken and fish. In fact, have fish at least twice a week. Fatty fish like salmon and sardines are among the healthiest choices.
  • Choose low- or no-fat dairy products over high-fat ones to cut out more saturated fat.

As a bonus, if you like red wine, you can say cheers to one glass a day.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
﻿

Weight Loss/Healthy Living Newsletter

Sign up to stay informed with the latest weight loss and healthy living-related updates on MedicineNet delivered to your inbox FREE!

BONUS! Get a Free PDF Weight Loss/Healthy Living Health Report!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Diet and Weight Loss Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors