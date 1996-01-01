Health Tip: Concerned About Your Child's Weight?
(HealthDay News) -- Overweight children are at risk for a number of health problems from childhood into adulthood.
Here are suggestions for discussing the subject with your doctor, courtesy of the American Heart Association:
- Prepare a list of questions and concerns. Ask the doctor if you may phone or meet privately if you don't want to discuss in front of a child.
- Before the visit, chat with your child about healthier living, and what that means for the family.
- Bring up your child's weight, even if your doctor doesn't.
- Focus on how the entire family can become healthier, rather than just on the child.
-- Diana Kohnle
