Health Tip: Concerned About Your Child's Weight?

(HealthDay News) -- Overweight children are at risk for a number of health problems from childhood into adulthood.

Here are suggestions for discussing the subject with your doctor, courtesy of the American Heart Association:

Prepare a list of questions and concerns. Ask the doctor if you may phone or meet privately if you don't want to discuss in front of a child.

Before the visit, chat with your child about healthier living, and what that means for the family.

Bring up your child's weight, even if your doctor doesn't.

Focus on how the entire family can become healthier, rather than just on the child.

-- Diana Kohnle



