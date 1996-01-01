home > skin center > skin a-z list > health tip: caring for nail psoriasis article

Health Tip: Caring for Nail Psoriasis

(HealthDay News) -- Nail psoriasis causes pitting, discoloration and thickening of the nails.

So how to take care of your nails if you have the condition? Here are suggestions from the National Psoriasis Foundation:

  • Trim your nails as short as you can, since longer nails are more prone to everyday damage.
  • Protect your nails from injury, which can worsen psoriasis symptoms.
  • When washing dishes, cleaning or cooking, protect your hands with a pair of cotton gloves underneath vinyl or nitrile gloves (not latex).
  • Talk to your doctor about corticosteroid injections and other possible treatments.

-- Diana Kohnle

