Don't Let Bugs Dampen Your Outdoor Fun
Latest Skin News
SATURDAY, April 15, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- If you've spent any time outdoors recently, you may have found yourself swatting away a fly or mosquito -- and that means it's time to bone up on bug avoidance.
"Although most bug bites are harmless, some can spread dangerous diseases like Zika virus, dengue, Lyme disease and malaria," said Dr. Lindsay Strowd, an assistant professor of dermatology at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
"Particularly if you're visiting areas with known insect-borne diseases, it's important to take steps to reduce your risk," Strowd said in an American Academy of Dermatology news release.
Here are Strowd's tips to avoid unwanted bites.
"Sometimes, despite one's greatest efforts, bug bites still happen. Fortunately, most bug bites and stings can be safely treated at home," Strowd said.
For painful bites and stings, she recommends taking an over-the-counter painkiller such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen. Always follow the directions on the label and use the correct dose.
For itckhy bites, apply an ice pack or an over-the-counter anti-itch cream, such as hydrocortisone, or take an over-the-counter oral antihistamine. If you have swelling, apply an ice pack to the area.
Strowd said if you have any serious symptoms after a bug bite, such as a rash, fever or body aches, see your doctor right away.
"Make sure you tell the doctor about your recent bite so that they can examine you for a transmitted disease," Strowd advised.
-- Robert Preidt
SOURCE: American Academy of Dermatology, news release, April 11, 2017