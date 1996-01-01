Health Tip: Keep Indoor Air Clean

(HealthDay News) -- Indoor air may contain allergens that make you sneeze and wheeze, and your eyes turn red.

The Mayo Clinic says here's what you can do to clean up the air inside your home:

On days when there's a lot of pollen floating around outside, close the windows and run the air conditioning.

Use a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter on your forced air heating and cooling systems, and change it regularly.

Run a dehumidifier.

Frequently vacuum your floors. Make sure the appliance uses a HEPA filter.

-- Diana Kohnle



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.





