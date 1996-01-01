home > healthy kids center > healthy kids a-z list > removal of processed meats from l.a. schools article

Lawsuit Seeks Removal of Processed Meats From L.A. Schools

Latest Healthy Kids News

The Los Angeles school district should not be allowed to serve hot dogs and other processed meats to students because those products increase the risk of cancer, according to a lawsuit filed this week by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

The Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit group is seeking a similar ban for the Poway school district in San Diego County, the Associated Press reported.

The suit, which names both school districts and the California Department of Education, states there is a "recognized association between eating processed meats ... and developing cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease."

The Los Angeles district is the second-largest in the United States and has more than 660,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The district has not received the complaint, but will review it if and when it does, spokeswoman Gayle Pollard-Terry said in an email to the AP.

The lawsuit is a publicity stunt, according to the North American Meat Institute, an industry group.

"We stand by the nutrition benefits that meat -- both fresh and processed -- provide for growing children" spokeswoman Janet Riley told the AP.

Last month, the Physicians Committee sent a petition asking Amtrak to remove processed meats from its menus.

-----

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
﻿

Weight Loss/Healthy Living Newsletter

Sign up to stay informed with the latest weight loss and healthy living-related updates on MedicineNet delivered to your inbox FREE!

BONUS! Get a Free PDF Weight Loss/Healthy Living Health Report!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Nutrition and Healthy Eating Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors