Dead Bat Found in Fresh Express Packaged Salad

The presence of a dead bat in packaged salad bought from a grocery store in Florida is being investigated by state health officials and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Two people said they ate some of the salad before discovering the bat, which was sent to the CDC rabies lab for testing. However, the bat was too deteriorated to determine if it had rabies.

The risk of rabies among the two people who ate the salad is low, but they were advised to begin rabies treatment, the CDC said. No similar cases have been reported.

Due to the incident, Fresh Express on April 8 issued a recall for Organic Marketside Spring Mix sold in clear containers with the production code G089B19 and best-if-used-by date of APR 14, 2017 located on the front label.

The recalled salads were distributed only to Walmart stores located in the Southeastern region of the United States. All remaining packages of salad from the same lot have been removed from stores. People who bought the recalled salad should not eat it and should return it to the place of purchase, the CDC said.



