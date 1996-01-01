home > health & living center > diet & weight management a-z list > stress buster: emotional eating article

Stress Buster: Emotional Eating

Latest Diet & Weight Management News

(HealthDay News) -- Do you come home from a stressful day at work and reach for a bag of chips, a pint of ice cream or a handful of cookies?

If that's the case, you may be "eating emotionally." This is often referred to by psychologists as counter-productive coping. It helps you manage stress in the short run, but in the long run it can lead to weight gain and possible health problems.

Consider these five tips to avoid eating emotionally:

1.) Eat your meals sitting down. Don't ever eat standing up.

2.) Don't skip meals. That only adds to your stress and makes you more likely to overeat later or grab junk food.

3.) Drink lots of water. Water fills you up but it's calorie- and caffeine-free.

4.) Keep a food/mood journal. Write down everything you put in your mouth for two weeks and the moods you were in before and after eating.

5.) Exercise every day. Exercise not only lowers stress, it trims your waistline.

-- James Porter, president of StressStop.com

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
﻿

Weight Loss/Healthy Living Newsletter

Sign up to stay informed with the latest weight loss and healthy living-related updates on MedicineNet delivered to your inbox FREE!

BONUS! Get a Free PDF Weight Loss/Healthy Living Health Report!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Diet and Weight Loss Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors