Health Tip: Transitioning Toddlers to One Nap

Latest Healthy Kids News

(HealthDay News) -- Toddlers often shift from two daily naps to one sometime between their first and second birthday.

The National Sleep Foundation offers these suggestions to help ease the transition:

  • Look for signs that your toddler is ready to lose a daily nap, including difficulty falling asleep or waking early from a nap. Your child's afternoon nap also may get later and later, ultimately affecting bedtime.
  • Push back the morning nap by about 15 minutes each day until your baby doesn't nap until midday.
  • Be patient and don't rush the process.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

