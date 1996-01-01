Health Tip: Transitioning Toddlers to One Nap
(HealthDay News) -- Toddlers often shift from two daily naps to one sometime between their first and second birthday.
The National Sleep Foundation offers these suggestions to help ease the transition:
- Look for signs that your toddler is ready to lose a daily nap, including difficulty falling asleep or waking early from a nap. Your child's afternoon nap also may get later and later, ultimately affecting bedtime.
- Push back the morning nap by about 15 minutes each day until your baby doesn't nap until midday.
- Be patient and don't rush the process.
-- Diana Kohnle
