Health Tip: Transitioning Toddlers to One Nap

(HealthDay News) -- Toddlers often shift from two daily naps to one sometime between their first and second birthday.

The National Sleep Foundation offers these suggestions to help ease the transition:

Look for signs that your toddler is ready to lose a daily nap, including difficulty falling asleep or waking early from a nap. Your child's afternoon nap also may get later and later, ultimately affecting bedtime.

Push back the morning nap by about 15 minutes each day until your baby doesn't nap until midday.

Be patient and don't rush the process.

-- Diana Kohnle



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.





