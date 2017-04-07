|
How to Protect Yourself From Air Pollution
FRIDAY, April 7, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Air pollution poses significant health risks, so you need to take steps to protect yourself, an environmental health expert says.
Researchers have linked air pollution with health problems such as childhood asthma, pregnancy and birth complications, and heart disease. Pollution and environmental risks are responsible for 1.7 million child deaths worldwide each year, according to the World Health Organization.
But there are a number of things you can do to protect yourself and your family from air pollution, said Yifang Zhu. She's a professor of environmental health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health in Los Angeles.
-- Robert Preidt
SOURCE: University of California, Los Angeles, news release, March 22, 2017