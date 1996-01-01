Health Tip: Poison-Proof Your Bathroom
(HealthDay News) -- Many drugs and household products kept in the bathroom can be dangerous to children.
The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests how to keep kids safer:
- Store medications in containers with sealed caps inside a locked cabinet.
- Safely dispose of all expired meds.
- Keep a separate storage area for daily-use items, such as shampoo and toothpaste, away from where you store dangerous items.
- Do not take medication in front of children, to avoid "copy-catting" you.
- Never refer to medicine as candy.
- Read any medication's label before you administer the drug.
- If giving medication in the middle of the night, always turn on a light.
-- Diana Kohnle
