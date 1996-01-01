Health Tip: Poison-Proof Your Bathroom

(HealthDay News) -- Many drugs and household products kept in the bathroom can be dangerous to children.

The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests how to keep kids safer:

Store medications in containers with sealed caps inside a locked cabinet.

Safely dispose of all expired meds.

Keep a separate storage area for daily-use items, such as shampoo and toothpaste, away from where you store dangerous items.

Do not take medication in front of children, to avoid "copy-catting" you.

Never refer to medicine as candy.

Read any medication's label before you administer the drug.

If giving medication in the middle of the night, always turn on a light.

-- Diana Kohnle



