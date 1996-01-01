home > healthy kids center > healthy kids a-z list > health tip: poison-proof your bathroom article

Health Tip: Poison-Proof Your Bathroom

(HealthDay News) -- Many drugs and household products kept in the bathroom can be dangerous to children.

The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests how to keep kids safer:

  • Store medications in containers with sealed caps inside a locked cabinet.
  • Safely dispose of all expired meds.
  • Keep a separate storage area for daily-use items, such as shampoo and toothpaste, away from where you store dangerous items.
  • Do not take medication in front of children, to avoid "copy-catting" you.
  • Never refer to medicine as candy.
  • Read any medication's label before you administer the drug.
  • If giving medication in the middle of the night, always turn on a light.

-- Diana Kohnle

