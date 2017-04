Health Tip: Understanding Angina

(HealthDay News) -- Angina is the medical term for chest pain that occurs when your heart doesn't get enough oxygenated blood.

The National Heart Lung and Blood Institute says triggers may include:

Being under emotional stress.

Being exposed to extreme hot or cold temperatures.

Eating a heavy meal.

Smoking tobacco or using cocaine.

Taking medication that narrows blood vessels.

-- Diana Kohnle



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.