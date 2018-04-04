home > health & living center > nutrition, food & recipes a-z list > hunt's chili kits recalled article

Hunt's Chili Kits Recalled

Possible salmonella contamination has led to the recall of some batches of 44.8-ounce Hunt's Chili Kits, Conagra Brands says.

Salmonella may be present in a raw material used in the chili seasoning packet. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products, according to the company.

The recalled chili kits were sold across the United States. They all have the UPC 20-0-27000-42063-2 and the following MFG/Lot Codes and Best By Dates: 3534619500, Apr 04, 2018; 3534622200, May 01, 2018; and 3534619600, Apr 05, 2018.

Consumers with the recalled products should return them to the place of purchase. For more information, call the company at 1-800-921-7404.

