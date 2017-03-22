|
Helping Cancer Caregivers Help Themselves
WEDNESDAY, March 22, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- When people are diagnosed with cancer, it's easy to overlook the toll the disease also takes on their caregivers, say social workers who specialize in cancer care.
Cancer can dramatically alter relationships, forcing parents to depend on their children, or independent people to rely on loved ones. Meanwhile, those who support cancer patients -- such as spouses, partners, siblings, children or friends -- tend to put their own needs on the back burner.
Caregivers who keep their mind and body healthy, however, are able to provide better care for their loved ones, advise Lauren Kriegel and Autumn Banta, oncology social workers at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey.
Finding the time and energy to take care of yourself may seem difficult while caring for someone with cancer, Kriegel and Banta pointed out in a Rutgers news release.
However, there are ways caregivers can also take care of themselves without having to spend a lot of time or money. The social workers make the following suggestions:
-- Mary Elizabeth Dallas
SOURCE: Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, news release, March 2, 2017