Health Tip: Prevent Food-Safety Mistakes

(HealthDay News) -- The wrong habits in the kitchen could mean putting you and your family at greater risk for food-borne illness.

Here are popular habits to avoid, courtesy of the foodsafety.gov website:

Don't rely on tasting or smelling food to determine if it's still safe. If there's any doubt, throw it out.

Don't put cooked meat on a plate that held raw meat, or put marinade used on raw meat on cooked meat.

Don't allow food to thaw or marinate at room temperature.

Don't wash raw meat, poultry or eggs in the sink, which can splash harmful bacteria around the kitchen.

Don't eat raw cookie dough or any food that contains uncooked flour or eggs.

Don't serve undercooked meat, poultry or eggs.

Don't forget to wash your hands before or after handling food.

-- Diana Kohnle



