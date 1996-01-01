home > health & living center > nutrition, food & recipes a-z list > health tip: prevent food-safety mistakes article

Health Tip: Prevent Food-Safety Mistakes

(HealthDay News) -- The wrong habits in the kitchen could mean putting you and your family at greater risk for food-borne illness.

Here are popular habits to avoid, courtesy of the foodsafety.gov website:

  • Don't rely on tasting or smelling food to determine if it's still safe. If there's any doubt, throw it out.
  • Don't put cooked meat on a plate that held raw meat, or put marinade used on raw meat on cooked meat.
  • Don't allow food to thaw or marinate at room temperature.
  • Don't wash raw meat, poultry or eggs in the sink, which can splash harmful bacteria around the kitchen.
  • Don't eat raw cookie dough or any food that contains uncooked flour or eggs.
  • Don't serve undercooked meat, poultry or eggs.
  • Don't forget to wash your hands before or after handling food.

-- Diana Kohnle

Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
﻿

