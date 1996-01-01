home > healthy kids center > healthy kids a-z list > health tip: choosing a baby carrier article

Health Tip: Choosing a Baby Carrier

Latest Healthy Kids News

(HealthDay News) -- A baby carrier is a convenient way to keep your child close and comfortable.

The American Academy of Pediatrics offers these guidelines for selecting one:

  • Check the carrier's weight limits to make sure your baby isn't too small or large.
  • Look for a carrier with head and neck support, especially for a young infant. Skip carriers that form baby into a C-shape or allows baby's head to drop forward so the chin could touch the chest. Make sure the carrier doesn't touch baby's face.
  • Check that the carrier is easy to load and fasten. It should also be comfortable for you to wear, especially as baby grows.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Pregnancy & Newborns Newsletter

Let MedicineNet deliver FREE to your inbox the latest updates and information on pregnancy and newborns.

BONUS! Get a Free Health & Wellness PDF Guide when you sign up!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Parenting and Newborn Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors