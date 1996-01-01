Health Tip: Choosing a Baby Carrier
(HealthDay News) -- A baby carrier is a convenient way to keep your child close and comfortable.
The American Academy of Pediatrics offers these guidelines for selecting one:
- Check the carrier's weight limits to make sure your baby isn't too small or large.
- Look for a carrier with head and neck support, especially for a young infant. Skip carriers that form baby into a C-shape or allows baby's head to drop forward so the chin could touch the chest. Make sure the carrier doesn't touch baby's face.
- Check that the carrier is easy to load and fasten. It should also be comfortable for you to wear, especially as baby grows.
-- Diana Kohnle
