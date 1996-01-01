Health Tip: Choosing a Baby Carrier

(HealthDay News) -- A baby carrier is a convenient way to keep your child close and comfortable.

The American Academy of Pediatrics offers these guidelines for selecting one:

Check the carrier's weight limits to make sure your baby isn't too small or large.

Look for a carrier with head and neck support, especially for a young infant. Skip carriers that form baby into a C-shape or allows baby's head to drop forward so the chin could touch the chest. Make sure the carrier doesn't touch baby's face.

Check that the carrier is easy to load and fasten. It should also be comfortable for you to wear, especially as baby grows.

-- Diana Kohnle



