Former NFL player Dwight Clark Has ALS

Former NFL player Dwight Clark says he has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) -- also known as Lou Gehrig's disease -- and he believes football caused the condition.

The former 49ers wide receiver revealed the diagnosis on social media Sunday. He said he first noticed symptoms in September 2015 and underwent months of tests and treatment before finding out he had the disease, formally known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), CBS News reported.

Clark suspects his ALS was linked to football. He was selected in the 1979 draft and played eight seasons for the 49ers.

"I've been asked if playing football caused this. I don't know for sure. But I certainly suspect it did," Clark wrote, CNN reported. "And I encourage the NFLPA and the NFL to continue working together in their efforts to make the game of football safer, especially as it relates to head trauma."



