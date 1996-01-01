Marketside Supreme Pizzas Recalled

Possible listeria contamination has led to the recall of 21,200 pounds of frozen Marketside Extra Large Supreme Pizza, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says.

The 16-inch pizzas were made Feb. 23, 2017 by California-based RBR Meat Company Inc. and have the lot code 20547 and the establishment number "EST. 1821" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The pizzas were distributed in California, Nevada, Utah and Washington.

Listeria can cause a serious infection (listeriosis) that poses a significant risk to older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. There are no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recalled pizzas, according to the FSIS.

Consumers who bought the recalled pizzas should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase, the agency said.

For more information, call RBR Meat at 323-826-2144, ext. 190.



