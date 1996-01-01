Health Tip: Prepare Homemade Baby Food

(HealthDay News) -- Some new parents enjoy making homemade baby food. But it's important to follow safety guidelines to help prevent food poisoning.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics advises:

Thoroughly wash your hands, as well as any utensils and containers that will be used to prepare and store baby food.

Wash all produce, and carefully peel and remove all pits and seeds. Use caution with produce grown close to the ground, which may harbor germs.

Steam or microwave vegetables until soft, then puree. Never add salt, honey or corn syrup.

Never add egg whites until after the child's first birthday. Always make sure egg whites are well cooked.

Thoroughly cook all meat, eggs and poultry.

Immediately refrigerate or freeze baby food in a sealed container after cooking. It can be stored one-to-two days in the refrigerator, or three-to four months in the freezer. Add a dated label so you know the food is fresh.

-- Diana Kohnle



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.





