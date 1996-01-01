home > healthy kids center > healthy kids a-z list > health tip: prepare homemade baby food article

Health Tip: Prepare Homemade Baby Food

(HealthDay News) -- Some new parents enjoy making homemade baby food. But it's important to follow safety guidelines to help prevent food poisoning.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics advises:

  • Thoroughly wash your hands, as well as any utensils and containers that will be used to prepare and store baby food.
  • Wash all produce, and carefully peel and remove all pits and seeds. Use caution with produce grown close to the ground, which may harbor germs.
  • Steam or microwave vegetables until soft, then puree. Never add salt, honey or corn syrup.
  • Never add egg whites until after the child's first birthday. Always make sure egg whites are well cooked.
  • Thoroughly cook all meat, eggs and poultry.
  • Immediately refrigerate or freeze baby food in a sealed container after cooking. It can be stored one-to-two days in the refrigerator, or three-to four months in the freezer. Add a dated label so you know the food is fresh.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

