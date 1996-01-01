Health Tip: Prepare Homemade Baby Food
(HealthDay News) -- Some new parents enjoy making homemade baby food. But it's important to follow safety guidelines to help prevent food poisoning.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics advises:
- Thoroughly wash your hands, as well as any utensils and containers that will be used to prepare and store baby food.
- Wash all produce, and carefully peel and remove all pits and seeds. Use caution with produce grown close to the ground, which may harbor germs.
- Steam or microwave vegetables until soft, then puree. Never add salt, honey or corn syrup.
- Never add egg whites until after the child's first birthday. Always make sure egg whites are well cooked.
- Thoroughly cook all meat, eggs and poultry.
- Immediately refrigerate or freeze baby food in a sealed container after cooking. It can be stored one-to-two days in the refrigerator, or three-to four months in the freezer. Add a dated label so you know the food is fresh.
-- Diana Kohnle
