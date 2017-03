Health Tip: Transitioning From Bottle to Training Cup

(HealthDay News) --Between your child's first and second birthday, it's time to transition from a baby bottle to a cup. This teaches your child the important skill of sipping, versus sucking.

The American Dental Association suggests these types of cup:

Cup with lid that screws on or snaps on. Cup should have a spout without a valve.

Cup with two handles designed for training young children.

Cup with a weighted base to prevent tipping and spilling.

-- Diana Kohnle



