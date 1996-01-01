home > pregnancy center > pregnancy a-z list > scientists to create babies with dna from 3 people article

UK Scientists Get License to Create Babies With DNA From 3 People

Scientists at Newcastle University in Britain have received a license to create babies using DNA from three people.

The university said the license, the first such approval to be granted, was issued by the country's fertility regulator on Thursday, the Associated Press reported.

British officials approved "cautious use" of this approach last December. It's meant to prevent women from passing fatal genetic diseases to their children by fixing problems in mitochondria, energy-producing structures outside the nucleus of cells.

Last year, American doctors said they had created the world's first baby using this method. But they had to do so in Mexico because the approach has not been approved in the United States, the AP reported.

