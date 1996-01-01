Health Tip: Stay Focused on the Highway
(HealthDay News) -- Motor vehicles are heavy objects that often travel at high speeds. That's why it's important for drivers to always remain alert.
The American Red Cross recommends:
- Be particularly cautious in a construction zone.
- On long drives, take frequent breaks and switch drivers, if possible. Always take a break if you become tired.
- Wear your safety belt, drive at a reasonable speed and don't use a cell phone.
- Be respectful of other drivers, and never follow another vehicle too closely.
- Keep your headlights, windows and windshield clean.
- Turn on headlights at dusk or any time you need to use your windshield wipers.
-- Diana Kohnle
