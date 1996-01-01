home > health tip: stay focused on the highway article

Health Tip: Stay Focused on the Highway

(HealthDay News) -- Motor vehicles are heavy objects that often travel at high speeds. That's why it's important for drivers to always remain alert.

The American Red Cross recommends:

  • Be particularly cautious in a construction zone.
  • On long drives, take frequent breaks and switch drivers, if possible. Always take a break if you become tired.
  • Wear your safety belt, drive at a reasonable speed and don't use a cell phone.
  • Be respectful of other drivers, and never follow another vehicle too closely.
  • Keep your headlights, windows and windshield clean.
  • Turn on headlights at dusk or any time you need to use your windshield wipers.

-- Diana Kohnle

