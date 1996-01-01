Health Tip: Washing Baby Bottles
(HealthDay News) -- Your baby is already at heightened risk of infection, so why compound the problem with poorly-washed bottles?
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends:
- Place bottles, caps, nipples and related supplies in a clean sink filled with hot, soapy water.
- Use a bottle brush to thoroughly wash the inside and outside of each bottle, then rinse under running water.
- Wash the nipples and rings with a nipple brush, and make sure to squeeze the hot, soapy water through the nipples to wash away trapped milk. Rinse under running water.
- Remove other bottle accessories using sanitized tongs, rinse them well and let them dry in a dish drainer.
-- Diana Kohnle
