home > health tip: washing baby bottles article

Health Tip: Washing Baby Bottles

Latest MedicineNet News

(HealthDay News) -- Your baby is already at heightened risk of infection, so why compound the problem with poorly-washed bottles?

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends:

  • Place bottles, caps, nipples and related supplies in a clean sink filled with hot, soapy water.
  • Use a bottle brush to thoroughly wash the inside and outside of each bottle, then rinse under running water.
  • Wash the nipples and rings with a nipple brush, and make sure to squeeze the hot, soapy water through the nipples to wash away trapped milk. Rinse under running water.
  • Remove other bottle accessories using sanitized tongs, rinse them well and let them dry in a dish drainer.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Pregnancy & Newborns Newsletter

Let MedicineNet deliver FREE to your inbox the latest updates and information on pregnancy and newborns.

BONUS! Get a Free Health & Wellness PDF Guide when you sign up!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Parenting and Newborn Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors