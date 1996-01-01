Health Tip: Washing Baby Bottles

(HealthDay News) -- Your baby is already at heightened risk of infection, so why compound the problem with poorly-washed bottles?

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends:

Place bottles, caps, nipples and related supplies in a clean sink filled with hot, soapy water.

Use a bottle brush to thoroughly wash the inside and outside of each bottle, then rinse under running water.

Wash the nipples and rings with a nipple brush, and make sure to squeeze the hot, soapy water through the nipples to wash away trapped milk. Rinse under running water.

Remove other bottle accessories using sanitized tongs, rinse them well and let them dry in a dish drainer.

-- Diana Kohnle



