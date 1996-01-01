Health Tip: Resuming Activities After a Heart Attack
(HealthDay News) -- Life after a heart attack may seem uncertain, and you may be anxious to get back to your regular activities.
The American Academy of Family Physicians advises:
- Talk to your doctor about specific activities, and when it is safe to resume them.
- The amount of time needed before returning to work depends on your job. You may need to adjust your work and schedule.
- It's typically safe to drive again about a week after your heart attack, but check with your doctor.
- Also, ask your doctor about when to resume intimacy.
- Go slowly and allow yourself time to heal. Make lifestyle changes that could speed your recovery.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.