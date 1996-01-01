home > heart center > heart a-z list > resuming activities after a heart attack article

Health Tip: Resuming Activities After a Heart Attack

Latest Heart News

(HealthDay News) -- Life after a heart attack may seem uncertain, and you may be anxious to get back to your regular activities.

The American Academy of Family Physicians advises:

  • Talk to your doctor about specific activities, and when it is safe to resume them.
  • The amount of time needed before returning to work depends on your job. You may need to adjust your work and schedule.
  • It's typically safe to drive again about a week after your heart attack, but check with your doctor.
  • Also, ask your doctor about when to resume intimacy.
  • Go slowly and allow yourself time to heal. Make lifestyle changes that could speed your recovery.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

