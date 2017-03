Health Tip: Watch for Constipation in Babies

(HealthDay News) -- A crying, fussing baby has few ways to express what's wrong. But parents piece together clues that point to constipation.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says warning signs of constipation in infants include:

Excessive fussiness.

Spitting up frequently.

Significantly fewer bowel movements.

Passing hard or bloody stools.

Straining to pass a bowel movement for more than 10 minutes.

-- Diana Kohnle



