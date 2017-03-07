|
Health Tip: Create an Emergency Plan for Deadly Allergy Reaction
Latest Allergies News
(HealthDay News) -- An anaphylaxis emergency plan is key to protecting your child against a deadly allergic reaction -- especially at school when you're not around.
Here's what the plan should include, courtesy of the American Academy of Pediatrics:
The plan should be easy to understand for anyone who cares for your child.
Keep copies of the plan at your child's school, daycare and after-school care facility.
-- Diana Kohnle