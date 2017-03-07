home > allergies center > allergies a-z list > emergency plan for deadly allergy reaction article

Health Tip: Create an Emergency Plan for Deadly Allergy Reaction

(HealthDay News) -- An anaphylaxis emergency plan is key to protecting your child against a deadly allergic reaction -- especially at school when you're not around.

Here's what the plan should include, courtesy of the American Academy of Pediatrics:

  • A simple explanation of symptoms that indicate a serious allergic reaction.
  • Guidance on when to use epinephrine. Used properly and when appropriate, it can save a life.
  • Customize the plan to your child's allergies, as well to the school and local laws that could apply.

The plan should be easy to understand for anyone who cares for your child.

Keep copies of the plan at your child's school, daycare and after-school care facility.

-- Diana Kohnle

Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
﻿

