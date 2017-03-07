home > health & living center > diet & weight management a-z list > health tip: fruit and veggies may help shed pounds article

Health Tip: Fruit and Veggies May Help Shed Pounds

(HealthDay News) -- Ditching pasta or rice in favor of fruit and vegetables can help you shed pounds and feel healthier.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests:

  • Extra fruit and veggies will help you feel full and satisfied, while cutting back on calories.
  • Fruit and vegetables contain vitamins and minerals, fiber and other substances that are key to good health.
  • Steam veggies, using low-cal dressings. Add herbs and spices for more flavor.
  • Choose whole fruit over dried, which loses a lot of the original fiber.
  • Make sure your dinner plate is a typical size, not larger than it should be.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
﻿

