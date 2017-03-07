Health Tip: Fruit and Veggies May Help Shed Pounds
Latest Diet & Weight Management News
(HealthDay News) -- Ditching pasta or rice in favor of fruit and vegetables can help you shed pounds and feel healthier.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests:
- Extra fruit and veggies will help you feel full and satisfied, while cutting back on calories.
- Fruit and vegetables contain vitamins and minerals, fiber and other substances that are key to good health.
- Steam veggies, using low-cal dressings. Add herbs and spices for more flavor.
- Choose whole fruit over dried, which loses a lot of the original fiber.
- Make sure your dinner plate is a typical size, not larger than it should be.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.