Health Tip: Fruit and Veggies May Help Shed Pounds

(HealthDay News) -- Ditching pasta or rice in favor of fruit and vegetables can help you shed pounds and feel healthier.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests:

Extra fruit and veggies will help you feel full and satisfied, while cutting back on calories.

Fruit and vegetables contain vitamins and minerals, fiber and other substances that are key to good health.

Steam veggies, using low-cal dressings. Add herbs and spices for more flavor.

Choose whole fruit over dried, which loses a lot of the original fiber.

Make sure your dinner plate is a typical size, not larger than it should be.

-- Diana Kohnle



