Health Tip: Make Sure Kids' Shoes Fit Well

(HealthDay News) -- Children need carefully-fitted, sturdy shoes to support their growing feet.

The American Podiatric Medical Association offers these shoe-shopping tips:

  • A child's feet typically grow quickly, so sizes may change every few months. Always measure your child's feet before buying a pair of shoes.
  • Shoes that don't fit well can lead to discomfort and irritation. Check for these and signs of uneven wear, which could need a podiatrist's care.
  • Avoid secondhand shoes, which may not fit well and could spread fungal infection.
  • When it comes to shoes, there's no such thing as a necessary break-in period. Make sure shoes are comfortable from the start.
  • If your child's feet are different sizes, buy the size the fits the larger foot.

-- Diana Kohnle

