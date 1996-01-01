Bird Flu Confirmed At Tennessee Chicken Facility

A strain of bird flu has been confirmed at a commercial chicken breeding facility in Tennessee.

The H7 strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was found by the state Agriculture Department at the facility in south-central Lincoln county after the facility alerted the state veterinarian's office about in increase in chicken deaths, CBS News/Associated Press reported.

State officials did not name the facility, but said it and about 30 other poultry farms within about a six-mile radius of the site are under quarantine.

No affected chickens have entered the food chain and there is no risk to the food supply, according to officials, CBS/AP reported.

Spike in H7N9 Bird Flu Cases Cause for Concern: CDC

There is "cause for concern" in the sudden rise in cases of H7N9 bird flu in China, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virus has infected 460 in China since October, which is "by far the largest epidemic wave since 2013, said CDC flu expert Dr. Tim Uyeki told NBC New reported.

"It's a cause for concern, that's for sure," Uyeki said. "The surge in numbers of human H7N9 cases in China is definitely a concern."

In January, the CDC issued a travel notice warning travelers to China to avoid live bird markets. Travelers do not need to stay away from China, but should be aware that poultry can spread the virus, Uyeki told NBC News.

H7N9 bird flu has infected a total of 1,258 people since 2013, so the 460 cases since October account for a third of all the cases over four years.

The virus is fatal in more than 40 percent of infected people who are hospitalized, NBC News reported.



