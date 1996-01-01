home > liver transplant groundbreaker dies article

Liver Transplant Groundbreaker Dies

Groundbreaking liver transplant surgeon Dr. Thomas Starzl has died at age 90.

Starzl died Saturday at his home in Pittsburgh, the University of Pittsburgh announced on behalf of the doctor's family, the Associated Press reported.

In 1963, Starzl performed the world's first attempted liver transplant, and in 1967 he performed the world's first successful liver transplant in 1967. He was also a trailblazer in kidney transplantation from cadavers.

Starzl was also a leading researcher in the field of anti-rejection drugs.

"We regard him as the father of transplantation," said Dr. Abhinav Humar, clinical director of the Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute, the AP reported. "His legacy in transplantation is hard to put into words -- it's really immense."

