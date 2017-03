Health Tip: Staying Full on a Vegetarian Diet

(HealthDay News) -- Counter to some legendary beliefs, a vegetarian meal doesn't have to leave you hungry and unsatisfied.

Veggie-based foods that can help you feel full, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, include:

Lean, low-fat proteins, such as beans.

Veggie pizza or pasta with veggies, vegetable lo mein or lasagna, bean burritos or tofu stir-fry.

Soy or veggie sausages, burgers and hot dogs.

-- Diana Kohnle



