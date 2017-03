Health Tip: Know Your Risk for Diabetic Retinopathy

(HealthDay News) -- A common form of diabetic eye disease is retinopathy. Caused by damaged blood vessels that feed the eye's retina, it can lead to serious vision problems, including vision loss.

The American Diabetes Association says risk factors for diabetic retinopathy include:

Uncontrolled blood sugar.

High blood pressure.

How long you have been living with diabetes.

Your genetics.

-- Diana Kohnle



