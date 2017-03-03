Health Highlights: March 3, 2017

Here are some of the latest health and medical news developments, compiled by the editors of HealthDay:

Urine Present in all Pools: Study

Here's something to think about the next time you dive into a pool.

Researchers tested 31 pools and hot tubs in Canada and found evidence of urine in all of them. On average, there were 8 gallons of urine in a 110,000-gallon pool and 18.5 gallons of urine in a 220,000-gallon pool, USA Today reported.

But the results were even worse for hot tubs. One hotel hot tub had three times the urine level of the worst swimming pool, according to the study in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters.

Urine itself isn't a threat, but can react with chlorine to create "disinfectant byproducts," which can be harmful, USA Today reported.

-----

Baby Rattles Recalled

Hundreds of thousands of baby rattles have been recalled in the United States and Canada due to a possible choking hazard.

A clear plastic disc on the outside of the ball-shaped Kids II Oball Rattle can break and the small beads inside the disc pose a choking hazard to young children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

It said about 680,000 rattles in the U.S. and 17,000 in Canada are affected by the recall, ABC News reported.

The company has received 42 reports of the plastic disc breaking.

For more information, call Kids II at 877-243-7314 or go to its website.



