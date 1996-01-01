Health Tip: Keep Tattooed Skin Moisturized
(HealthDay News) -- Proper care can keep a tattoo from fading, and monitoring the skin can help identify reactions and disease.
The American Academy of Dermatology recommends:
- Moisturize tattooed skin with a water-based cream or lotion. Avoid products containing petroleum jelly, which can lead to fading.
- Apply a water-resistant, broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 before going outdoors, and every two hours that you are outside.
- Avoid tanning beds or sun lamps, which may lead to fading and skin irritation.
- Visit a dermatologist about any irritation, reaction or changes in your skin after getting a tattoo, even years later.
-- Diana Kohnle
