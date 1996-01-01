home > skin center > skin a-z list > health tip: keep tattooed skin moisturized article

Health Tip: Keep Tattooed Skin Moisturized

(HealthDay News) -- Proper care can keep a tattoo from fading, and monitoring the skin can help identify reactions and disease.

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends:

  • Moisturize tattooed skin with a water-based cream or lotion. Avoid products containing petroleum jelly, which can lead to fading.
  • Apply a water-resistant, broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 before going outdoors, and every two hours that you are outside.
  • Avoid tanning beds or sun lamps, which may lead to fading and skin irritation.
  • Visit a dermatologist about any irritation, reaction or changes in your skin after getting a tattoo, even years later.

-- Diana Kohnle

Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
