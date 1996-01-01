Health Tip: Some Foods Are Good for Teeth

(HealthDay News) -- We all know what sugary foods and drinks can do to harm teeth, but there are also delicacies that can help your pearly whites.

The American Dental Association says these foods contain nutrients that can help build strong teeth:

Dairy products, such as milk, cheese and yogurt, which are rich in calcium.

Leafy greens and almonds, which are also good sources of calcium.

Eggs, fish, meat and poultry, which are rich in phosphorous.

Vegetables and fruit, which are good sources of fiber.

Citrus fruits, which are rich in vitamin C

Sweet potatoes, carrots, leafy greens and fish, which are good sources of vitamin A.

-- Diana Kohnle



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.





