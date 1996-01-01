home > oral health center > oral health a-z list > health tip: some foods are good for teeth article

Health Tip: Some Foods Are Good for Teeth

Latest Oral Health News

(HealthDay News) -- We all know what sugary foods and drinks can do to harm teeth, but there are also delicacies that can help your pearly whites.

The American Dental Association says these foods contain nutrients that can help build strong teeth:

  • Dairy products, such as milk, cheese and yogurt, which are rich in calcium.
  • Leafy greens and almonds, which are also good sources of calcium.
  • Eggs, fish, meat and poultry, which are rich in phosphorous.
  • Vegetables and fruit, which are good sources of fiber.
  • Citrus fruits, which are rich in vitamin C
  • Sweet potatoes, carrots, leafy greens and fish, which are good sources of vitamin A.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Privacy Policy

WebMD Oral Health

Get tips for a healthy mouth.

Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Oral Health Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors